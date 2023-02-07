LRT service disrupted downtown after water leak at Rideau Station

Ottawa LRT service was briefly disrupted downtown because of a water leak in the tunnel at Rideau Station. Service has since been restored.

ONGOING, Line 1: Rideau Station is CLOSED due to a water leak. Full service is running, but trains will NOT stop at Rideau Station. R1 service available between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman. Staff on site to assist. — OC Transpo Live (@OCTranspoLive) February 7, 2023

Service was restored about 30 minutes after the initial alarm. A fire alarm was ringing and Rideau Station was closed to commuters. Trains continued to run the length of the line but were not stopping at Rideau Station for the duration of the issue. Special constables were turning commuters away, directing them to R1 buses.

R1 service was in place between Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman stations while Rideau Station was closed.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the City of Ottawa for more information about the leak.

Video taken by a Twitter user shows what appears to be a significant leak in the tunnel.

This is a developing story. More details to come.