Four months after it was launched, the LRT has been plagued by jammed doors, faulty switches, computer failure, a snapped power cable and constant delays.

The LRT system was supposed to be the solution to downtown traffic congestion and a quicker transit experience.

Instead, OC Transpo has a fleet of replacement buses on the ready for when LRT trains fail.

And at a cost of $95 thousand per week

The transit experience has turned into crowded platforms, long waits for bus connections and shoulder- to -shoulder packed train rides.

Mayor Jim Watson has apologized more than once for the LRT mishaps.

Watson says when it works well, the LRT can be a wonderrful experience.

Most riders say that's true mostly in off-peak hours.

Today, the Transit Commission will get to hear from Rideau Transit Group boss Peter Lauch.

The special meeting was prompted by the break-down of trains and reduced service over the last week.

Councillor Catherine Mckenney is a member of the Transit Commission.

'What are the costs at this point of not doing something drastic", McKenney stated in a CTV News at Noon interview.

RTM has signed a 30-year maintenance contract with the city.