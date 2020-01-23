LRT Lemon or growing pains?- Transit Commision Special Meeting today
A train approaches the platform at Hurdman Station along the Confederation Line of Ottawa's LRT system. (CTV News Ottawa)
Four months after it was launched, the LRT has been plagued by jammed doors, faulty switches, computer failure, a snapped power cable and constant delays.
The LRT system was supposed to be the solution to downtown traffic congestion and a quicker transit experience.
Instead, OC Transpo has a fleet of replacement buses on the ready for when LRT trains fail.
And at a cost of $95 thousand per week
The transit experience has turned into crowded platforms, long waits for bus connections and shoulder- to -shoulder packed train rides.
Mayor Jim Watson has apologized more than once for the LRT mishaps.
Watson says when it works well, the LRT can be a wonderrful experience.
Most riders say that's true mostly in off-peak hours.
Today, the Transit Commission will get to hear from Rideau Transit Group boss Peter Lauch.
The special meeting was prompted by the break-down of trains and reduced service over the last week.
Councillor Catherine Mckenney is a member of the Transit Commission.
'What are the costs at this point of not doing something drastic", McKenney stated in a CTV News at Noon interview.
RTM has signed a 30-year maintenance contract with the city.
I have requested that the city provide the details of the costs and implications of ending the Stage 1 LRT contract and getting out of this P3. #ottLRT #otttransit #ottnews pic.twitter.com/vRkJJle5IE— Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) January 22, 2020