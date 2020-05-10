OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest number of new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the end of March.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced in the daily Epidemiology Update on Sunday afternoon.

That’s the lowest one day increase in cases since March 30, when eight laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced.

There has been 1,653 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was reported on March 11.

Four new deaths were announced on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the virus to 161.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 57 years-old. The youngest case involved a four-month old child, while the oldest case was a 105-year-old resident of Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says 432 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recovering from COVID-19

More than 60 per cent of Ottawa residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,049 of the 1,653 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Outbreaks

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at 23 institutions across Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals.