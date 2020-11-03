OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in more than six weeks.

According to the province's most recent daily epidemiologic summary, 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, which is the lowest number of new cases in a single day since Sept. 20, when 15 new cases were reported.

Ontario is reporting 1,050 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 408 new cases in Toronto, 212 in Peel, 86 in Halton, 76 in York Region and 57 in Durham. There are 837 more resolved cases and nearly 25,300 tests completed. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 3, 2020

Across the province, a new one-day record for cases was set with 1,050 new cases. More than 400 were reported in Toronto.

Updated local figures are expected from Ottawa Public Health at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are expected later in the afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Tuesday.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported one new case.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

No new cases were reported by the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit or Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.

The Quebec government reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.