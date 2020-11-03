Advertisement
Lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in six weeks
OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in more than six weeks.
According to the province's most recent daily epidemiologic summary, 34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa, which is the lowest number of new cases in a single day since Sept. 20, when 15 new cases were reported.
Across the province, a new one-day record for cases was set with 1,050 new cases. More than 400 were reported in Toronto.
Updated local figures are expected from Ottawa Public Health at around 12:30 p.m. Figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are expected later in the afternoon.
COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION
Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Tuesday.
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health reported one new case.
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
No new cases were reported by the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit or Hastings Prince Edward Public Health.
The Quebec government reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region on Tuesday.
This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest information as it becomes available.