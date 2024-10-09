Lower than normal temperatures, rain in the forecast for Ottawa Wednesday

Lower than average temperatures and showers are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 11 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon, with fog patches dissipating this morning.

It's going to be cloudy tonight, with a low of 5 C and 40 per cent chance of showers.

Mainly cloudy skies and a high of 13 C are in the forecast for Thursday. A low of 3 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

On Friday, it's going to be sunny with a high of 15 C. Cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.