    Lower than normal temperatures, rain in the forecast for Ottawa Wednesday

    Downtown Ottawa on Aug. 9, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa) Downtown Ottawa on Aug. 9, 2024. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)
    Lower than average temperatures and showers are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 11 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon, with fog patches dissipating this morning.

    It's going to be cloudy tonight, with a low of 5 C and 40 per cent chance of showers.

    Mainly cloudy skies and a high of 13 C are in the forecast for Thursday. A low of 3 C and clear skies are expected for the night.

    On Friday, it's going to be sunny with a high of 15 C. Cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 7 C are in the forecast for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C.

    • 5 memorable moments from the B.C. leaders' debate

      Some sparks flew during Tuesday night’s televised leaders’ debate between David Eby, John Rustad and Sonia Furstenau, as the trio had impassioned conversations about the issues that are on many British Columbians’ minds ahead of election night, including housing, health care, the cost of living and public safety.

