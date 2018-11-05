

CTV Ottawa





BREAKING TODAY : Lowe's Co's has announced it will close 51 stores by Feb. 1, 2019 in both Canada and the U.S. The North Carolina based big box retailer says closures are targetted at underperforming store locations. Here in Canada, 27 stores, two plants and two corporate offices will close at that time. It includes the Rona on Bath Rd in Kingston. Twenty stores will be locked for good down in the United States.

"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO, in a release.

The U.S. big box retailer acquired Quebec-based Rona Inc. in 2016.

Here is a list of Lowe's/Rona stores targetted for closure according to their website:

British Columbia

RONA Columbia Square

105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister

Alberta

RONA Calgary (Douglasdale)

11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary

Reno-Depot Calgary West

12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

Ontario

RONA Mississauga (Westdale Mall)

1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga

RONA Mississauga (Lakeshore)

1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga

RONA Sault Ste. Marie

132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie

RONA Sudbury

943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury

RONA Peterborough

1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough

RONA Kingston (Bath Road)

1452 Bath Road, Kingston

RONA Lakefield

178 Water Street, Lakefield

Lowe’s North York – Centerpoint

6600 Yonge Street, North York

Lowe’s Sault Ste. Marie

248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie

Québec

RONA Ste-Clotilde

335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay

RONA Iberville 870, boulevard d’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

RONA L’Assomption

723, boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption

RONA Granby Moeller

788, rue Moeller, Grandby

RONA Ste-Rose

134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval

RONA Rivière-des-Prairies

9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal

RONA Rouyn-Noranda

1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda

RONA Ange-Gardien

194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien

RONA Saint-Elzéar

100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar

Newfoundland

RONA Conception Bay South (Killigrews)

825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay

RONA Goulds

53-59 Main Highway, Goulds

RONA St. John’s (Topsail)

1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s

RONA St. John’s (O’Leary)

60 O’Leary Avenue, St. John’s

RONA St. John’s (Torbay)

710 Torbay Road, St. John’s

RONA Bay Roberts

239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts