Lowe's closing underperforming stores
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, November 5, 2018 8:20AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 5, 2018 10:32AM EST
BREAKING TODAY : Lowe's Co's has announced it will close 51 stores by Feb. 1, 2019 in both Canada and the U.S. The North Carolina based big box retailer says closures are targetted at underperforming store locations. Here in Canada, 27 stores, two plants and two corporate offices will close at that time. It includes the Rona on Bath Rd in Kingston. Twenty stores will be locked for good down in the United States.
"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO, in a release.
The U.S. big box retailer acquired Quebec-based Rona Inc. in 2016.
Here is a list of Lowe's/Rona stores targetted for closure according to their website:
British Columbia
RONA Columbia Square
105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister
Alberta
RONA Calgary (Douglasdale)
11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary
Reno-Depot Calgary West
12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary
Ontario
RONA Mississauga (Westdale Mall)
1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga
RONA Mississauga (Lakeshore)
1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga
RONA Sault Ste. Marie
132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie
RONA Sudbury
943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury
RONA Peterborough
1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough
RONA Kingston (Bath Road)
1452 Bath Road, Kingston
RONA Lakefield
178 Water Street, Lakefield
Lowe’s North York – Centerpoint
6600 Yonge Street, North York
Lowe’s Sault Ste. Marie
248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie
Québec
RONA Ste-Clotilde
335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay
RONA Iberville 870, boulevard d’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
RONA L’Assomption
723, boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption
RONA Granby Moeller
788, rue Moeller, Grandby
RONA Ste-Rose
134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval
RONA Rivière-des-Prairies
9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal
RONA Rouyn-Noranda
1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda
RONA Ange-Gardien
194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien
RONA Saint-Elzéar
100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar
Newfoundland
RONA Conception Bay South (Killigrews)
825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay
RONA Goulds
53-59 Main Highway, Goulds
RONA St. John’s (Topsail)
1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s
RONA St. John’s (O’Leary)
60 O’Leary Avenue, St. John’s
RONA St. John’s (Torbay)
710 Torbay Road, St. John’s
RONA Bay Roberts
239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts