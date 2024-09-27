Looking to renovate your home? Head to the Ottawa Fall Home Show!
From touch-ups to full on renovations, if you're looking to spruce up home, the Ottawa Fall Home Show is on now at the EY Centre.
From the latest trends to expert advice, it's where many go for ideas.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
"Ideas, something to do. It's (where) we get a lot of good ideas for home renovations and stuff like that," Joan Marion tells CTV News Ottawa.
Attending the show is an annual tradition for her and husband Jean Marion. There are more than 200 home experts all under one roof. "All in one spot," says Jean.
"We've got all the experts here in one place, so, really going to save time," says Robert Johnstone, General Manager with the show. "And just the overall mix of companies that we have this year is a little bit more than we've had in the past."
There are presentations throughout the show from some familiar faces. You can learn the do's and don'ts of home reno and other important topics. On Friday, TV's Bryan Baeumler, from Bryan's All In spoke with visitors.
"People are focusing on efficiencies, and that is the operating costs and the long-term maintenance costs of your home," Baeumler tells CTV News Ottawa. "So, the cosmetics are becoming secondary, finally, as the economy is going, and, you know, we have to learn how to responsibly own a home and where to put our money to gain real value, not just that surface level shine."
He says that includes investing in lifetime materials, environmental assessments, insulation, and heating.
"We've been fed the line of kitchen, bathroom, basement is where to spend your money. But ultimately, you know, if you spend money on reducing the operating cost of your home, those costs over the years are going to increase in their exponential cost going forward," says Baeumler.
"Well, everybody's looking to be a bit more affordable with their energy bills," says Kyle McLean with Reliable Home Environments. "So, a more efficient home is a less expensive home to run. So, heat pumps, water tanks, more efficient natural gas furnaces. They're a great way to save some money in your perfect environment."
McLean says depending on the home, a new heat pump can cost about $6,000 to $10,000.
And whether you want a garden indoors, "You can plant 15 different seed pods in here and have all of this growing and harvesting your tomatoes and eating them right off the vine," says Renata Scorsone with Plantaform Technology.
The show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.
For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawafallhomeshow.com/
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the entire southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 40 people in four states, snapping towering oaks like twigs, tearing apart homes and sending rescue crews on desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.
U.S. fines Air Canada over flights over prohibited Iraqi airspace
The U.S. Department of Transportation said Friday it had fined Air Canada US$250,000 for operating flights in 2022 and 2023 in prohibited Iraqi airspace.
Ship, extra CAF members deployed near Lebanon in case of evacuation needs: defence minister
Defence Minister Bill Blair says there is a ship in place near Lebanon, as well as 150 deployed additional Canadian Armed Forces members prepared for a military-assisted departure of stranded Canadians, if more violence in the region requires it.
DEVELOPING Israeli airstrikes hit the southern suburbs of Beirut after another strike destroyed buildings
The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and levelled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
Killer who stabbed victim 'at least 52 times' dies in B.C. prison
A 72-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for a brutal murder that happened in Chilliwack in 2016 has died, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
Canada booking seats on flights out of Lebanon as violence escalates
Global Affairs Canada began booking blocks of seats on the few remaining commercial flights leaving Lebanon on Friday as it issued another urgent plea for any Canadians in the country to leave immediately.
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen who pleaded guilty in N.S. school stabbing sentenced to 2 years' probation
A youth who stabbed two staff members at a Bedford, N.S., high school in March 2023 has been sentenced to two years of probation, with certain conditions.
-
P.E.I. shellfish festival gastrointestinal illness outbreak largest in province's history: health officer
More than 550 symptomatic people responded to an online questionnaire about a gastrointestinal illness at a Prince Edward Island shellfish festival last weekend.
-
2 dead after vehicle lands in ditch near Hay Settlement: N.B. RCMP
A 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old man, both from Sussex, N.B., have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash near Hay Settlement, N.B.
Toronto
-
Police make four more arrests in viral video that showed woman stealing Porsche from Mississauga driveway
Police have arrested four more people in connection with a viral video that showed a woman stealing a Porsche from a Mississauga driveway and then striking its owner as she attempted to flee the scene.
-
Toronto Raptors confirm plans to retire Vince Carter's No. 15
The Toronto Raptors have confirmed that Vince Carter's No. 15 will be the first number to be retired by the NBA franchise.
-
2 people caught illegally crossing the International Railroad Bridge into the U.S.: border officials
Two Italian citizens have been apprehended after allegedly illegally crossing over the International Railroad Bridge to the United States.
Montreal
-
Woman found dead in Hemmingford, Que. after going missing; man, 31, charged
A 31-year-old man has been charged following the death of a woman who went missing in southern Quebec earlier this week.
-
Montreal police make arrest in Presidents Cup golf apparel theft
Montreal police say they've arrested a man in connection with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars in golf merchandise tied to the Presidents Cup PGA Tour being held this week in the city.
-
Former Montreal rabbi acquitted of sex charges
A former Montreal rabbi has been acquitted of sexual assault and sexual interference with a minor.
Northern Ontario
-
After decades-long search, northern Ontario man finds vintage vehicle in Larder Lake
A tale about a taxicab hauling gold and sinking through the ice on Larder Lake, Ont., in December 1937 has captivated a man from that town for decades.
-
Complainant breaks down as cross-examination resumes in Hoggard sexual assault trial
The emotional cross-examination of the woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault continued at his trial Friday, as the Canadian musician's defence lawyer sought to highlight possible issues with the complainant's memory.
-
Doorbell camera captures tense bear showdown at B.C. family's front door
There were some tense moments for a B.C. family this week after their dog came face-to-face with a protective mama bear right outside their front door.
Windsor
-
New battery storage project coming to Tilbury
The Ontario government unveiled a new battery storage project in Tilbury that aims to provide reliable and affordable clean energy to families and businesses.
-
‘Honour their pain and stand beside them’: Windsor-Essex prepares to observe National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Several events and ceremonies are taking place across Windsor and Essex County this weekend to honour the fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Monday, Sept. 30.
-
Police searching for suspects following alleged assault
The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify three suspects after an alleged assault involving a knife and bear mace.
London
-
London man charged with attack on Muslim women
The National Council of Canadian Muslims and Hikma Public Affairs Council have both released statements on social media regarding the reported incident.
-
Risky maneuver by City of London garbage truck driver raises serious safety concerns
An early morning collision in south London is raising questions about the actions of a garbage truck driver who accelerated in reverse — slamming into Rebekkah Wilkin’s car.
-
Consent issue highlights closing submissions at sexual assault trial of former Woodstock mayor
Both sides at the sexual assault trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch argued over whether the interactions he had with the female complainant were consensual or not.
Kitchener
-
Councillors, advocates question report on corn crop destruction in Wilmot Township
Advocates are demanding an apology after a staff report regarding the destruction of corn crops in Wilmot Township was found to be lacking in detail.
-
What is Ontario's homeworkers' minimum wage, and why is it higher than general minimum wage?
When Ontario’s minimum wage goes up on Oct. 1, another group of workers will also see an increase. But what is the homeworkers’ minimum wage?
-
Eight houses damaged after two suspicious fire in Erin, Ont.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help as they investigate two fires in the town of Erin, that are considered suspicious.
Barrie
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends one to hospital
A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 400 in Bradford caused some traffic backups ahead of the weekend.
-
Police swarm home after man allegedly confronts snowmobile owner with crossbow
Several heavily armed officers descended on a home in the southeast area of Barrie Thursday afternoon after reports of a man armed with a crossbow.
-
Man charged with being impaired after driving to police station
Officers arrested a man accused of being impaired after he allegedly drove himself to the Barrie police station.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba signs off on sale of Portage Place
The Province of Manitoba has signed off on the sale of Portage Place, finalizing a deal with all three levels of government for True North to purchase the mall.
-
Ontario woman arrested in Sask. following alleged child abduction: Manitoba RCMP
An Ontario woman who allegedly abducted her three children from Ontario and crossed into Manitoba was arrested in Saskatchewan this week.
-
Discovery of dead cat in West End deemed 'suspicious' police say
Winnipeg police say the death of a cat in the West End area is suspicious, as officers investigate a slew of feline deaths in the city.
Calgary
-
Family of man who died in incident involving Calgary police issues statement
The family of Jon Wells, a man who died in an incident involving Calgary police earlier this month, say they are seeking time to grieve their loss.
-
Calgary's supervised drug consumption site 'isn't working': mayor
Calgary's mayor says a supervised consumption site isn't working, but the city is waiting for the province to take action.
-
'I want to leave but I'm scared': Calgarian and her kids stuck in Lebanon as conflict rages on
Safaa went to Lebanon looking to meet with a specialist for her Crohn's disease. Now, she and her four children are caught in the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hezbollah.
Edmonton
-
No increase in lithium-ion battery fires in Edmonton, officials still encourage caution
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) says it hasn't seen a rise in fires related to lithium-ion batteries, but is still encouraging Edmontonians not to overcharge their devices.
-
What to do in Edmonton this weekend: Go outdoors, for starters
You could grab a rake and get ahead of the falling leaves, maybe clean out the gutters, perhaps hit your nearest large hardware retailer to see if they've dared to roll out a selection of shovels. OR! Consider Edmonton's weekend forecast: sunny – and importantly, without snow.
-
1 hospitalized after fire at 124 Street apartment building
One person was taken to hospital after a fire in west central Edmonton on Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
Sask. man dies in Highway 1 collision just east of Regina
A man from Weyburn, Sask. died following a collision on Highway 1 just east of Regina on Friday morning.
-
Eight anomalies found in George Gordon First Nation’s search of unmarked graves
George Gordon First Nation has completed their second phase in search of unmarked graves.
-
Sask. police watchdog says RCMP discharged guns in fatal Fishing Lake First Nation incident
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) says it has determined that RCMP officers fired their guns, as it continues its investigation into a fatal incident on Fishing Lake First Nation that left a 34-year-old man dead.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's homeless population nearly doubled this year
Saskatoon's homeless population is on pace to more than double in one year, according to data from the Saskatoon Fire Department.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE New poll reveals some key issues for voters in upcoming Sask. election
The most important issues for Saskatchewan voters depends on which party they support, according to a new poll.
-
Saskatoon lowering speed limit on third neighbourhood bikeway street
A third neighbourhood bikeway street in Saskatoon will soon have a speed limit of 30 kilometres per hour (km/h).
Vancouver
-
Suspect in 'extreme' road rage attack was victim in Langley gang shooting: RCMP
The man who was killed in a shooting believed to be gang-related in Langley last week was also a suspect in a brutal road rage assault on a couple in Mission earlier this month, police have confirmed.
-
Vancouver police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash
The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved a charge against a Vancouver police officer over a collision with a pedestrian in 2023.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver police officer charged in 2023 pedestrian crash
The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved a charge against a Vancouver police officer over a collision with a pedestrian in 2023.
-
American woman gets SUV stuck in elevator bay at B.C. casino
A U.S. driver somehow squeezed her vehicle through a parkade hallway at a Metro Vancouver casino Thursday, before getting stuck at an elevator bank.
-
Former military reservist sentenced for shotgun video calling Liberal MP a 'communist agent' for China
A former Canadian military reservist has been sentenced to house arrest after posting a video of himself firing a shotgun at a picture of a member of Parliament whom he accused of being a "communist agent" for China.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.