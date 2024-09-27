Looking to renovate your home? Head to the Ottawa Fall Home Show!

From touch-ups to full on renovations, if you're looking to spruce up home, the Ottawa Fall Home Show is on now at the EY Centre.

From the latest trends to expert advice, it's where many go for ideas.

"Ideas, something to do. It's (where) we get a lot of good ideas for home renovations and stuff like that," Joan Marion tells CTV News Ottawa.

Attending the show is an annual tradition for her and husband Jean Marion. There are more than 200 home experts all under one roof. "All in one spot," says Jean.

"We've got all the experts here in one place, so, really going to save time," says Robert Johnstone, General Manager with the show. "And just the overall mix of companies that we have this year is a little bit more than we've had in the past."

There are presentations throughout the show from some familiar faces. You can learn the do's and don'ts of home reno and other important topics. On Friday, TV's Bryan Baeumler, from Bryan's All In spoke with visitors.

"People are focusing on efficiencies, and that is the operating costs and the long-term maintenance costs of your home," Baeumler tells CTV News Ottawa. "So, the cosmetics are becoming secondary, finally, as the economy is going, and, you know, we have to learn how to responsibly own a home and where to put our money to gain real value, not just that surface level shine."

He says that includes investing in lifetime materials, environmental assessments, insulation, and heating.

"We've been fed the line of kitchen, bathroom, basement is where to spend your money. But ultimately, you know, if you spend money on reducing the operating cost of your home, those costs over the years are going to increase in their exponential cost going forward," says Baeumler.

"Well, everybody's looking to be a bit more affordable with their energy bills," says Kyle McLean with Reliable Home Environments. "So, a more efficient home is a less expensive home to run. So, heat pumps, water tanks, more efficient natural gas furnaces. They're a great way to save some money in your perfect environment."

McLean says depending on the home, a new heat pump can cost about $6,000 to $10,000.

And whether you want a garden indoors, "You can plant 15 different seed pods in here and have all of this growing and harvesting your tomatoes and eating them right off the vine," says Renata Scorsone with Plantaform Technology.

The show runs until Sunday at the EY Centre.

For tickets and information, visit https://www.ottawafallhomeshow.com/