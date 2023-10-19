Ottawa

    • Looking for a used double-decker bus? Old OC Transpo buses up for auction

    Fourteen OC Transpo double-decker buses are up for sale. (govdeals.ca/website) Fourteen OC Transpo double-decker buses are up for sale. (govdeals.ca/website)

    If you are looking for new wheels this fall, old OC Transpo double-decker buses are up for sale.

    Fourteen old OC Transpo double-decker buses are on auction on the GovDeals.ca website, selling for between $10,000 and $25,000 each.

    The buses are Alexander Dennis Enviro 500 Omni Bus models, and were purchased in 2012.

    According to the GovDeals.ca website, the buses were all removed from service in June 2023 and the reason they are being auctioned is "scheduled for replacement." Each bus has travelled over 400,000 km.

    Several of the buses have mechanical/operational issues or notable body damage listed on the auction forms, including two buses with air conditioning issues and one bus with the "check engine light" on.

    The auctions wrap up on Monday.

