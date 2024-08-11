Local vendors soaking in final day of Brockville Ribfest

As the 22nd annual Brockville Ribfest wraps up on Sunday, businesses who had tents set up at the "vendor village" took some time to reflect on the weekend.

"I definitely will want to come back in the future because it’s been amazing," said Natalie Beaton, a first-time vendor at the Brockville Ribfest.

While the main attraction at Ribfest is the ribs, the event has much more to offer.

The yearly event is run by the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Leeds and Grenville, a local youth charity. Vendors like Beaton are welcome to set up tents for their businesses if they pay a fee to BBBS, which goes directly to the charity.

Beaton says she loves being able to contribute to a good cause, joining 50 other vendors who set up shop this year.

"There's nothing better than to be involved in something like that,” Beaton said.

For the owner of The Crafty Seedling Tracy Hughes, Ribfest is always circled on the calendar, for more than one reason.

"This is my third year as a maker, but I've been coming for years as an eater," she said with a laugh.

"I like being in the community, I'm local, I'm from Brockville, so it's nice to see all the people and get everybody out. And it's great for our business and great for the store."

BBBS also runs their own food trucks for those in need, with all the proceeds going towards their charity.

In 2023, BBBS of Leeds and Grenville raised approximately $110,000 and they’re hoping the 2024 total exceeds that.