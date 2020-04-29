OTTAWA -- The mother, father and brother of a local church administrator have been identified as the victims of Monday's fatal fire on Britannia Road.

All Saints Westboro Anglican Church offered condolences to their parish administrator, Helen Norman-Schoorl, on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, saying "words can not express how much each of them will be missed around here."

Olwyn Schoorl, 83, her husband Allan, 76, and their son Tim, 49, were in their home on Britannia Road when a devastating fire broke out early Monday morning. All three were rescued and rushed to hospital but did not survive. The family dog, Arlo, also died in the blaze.

The Schoorls were longtime residents of the Britannia neighbourhood.

Officials have not yet identified a cause for the deadly fire.

Neighbours told CTV News the family were "beautiful and charming people."