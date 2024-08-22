OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.

    Loblaw released a mock up of the new no name store front. The company is opening three ultra-discount grocery stores in Ontario, including one in Brockville, Ont. (Loblaw Companies Limited/release) Loblaw released a mock up of the new no name store front. The company is opening three ultra-discount grocery stores in Ontario, including one in Brockville, Ont. (Loblaw Companies Limited/release)
    Share

    Loblaw is opening a new ultra-discount grocery store in Brockville, Ont. this fall.

    The "value-based no name store" will help customers "save up to 20 per cent on everyday grocery and household essentials," Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday, adding it will lower operating costs and carry only a "targeted assortment of products."

    In a media release, Loblaw said the new no name stores will have "no refrigeration (no dairy or fresh meat products." The stores will have a "small range of frozen food items," along with pantry staples, household necessities and shelf-stable bakery and produce items, according to the company.

    Three pilot stores will open in September in Brockville, St. Catharines and Windsor.

    "Our goal is simple – providing food and essential household items across a limited range of national brands and no name brand products at our lowest possible price," Per Bank, President and CEO of Loblaw, said in a statement. "Since food inflation took off globally, we have been laser-focused on doing what we can to keep prices lower for customers, including opening more discount food locations in more parts of the country. This new test concept allows us to pass on lower prices to our customers – it's a completely different and simplified shopping experience."

    Loblaw says the no name stores will reduce operating costs through several measures, including:

    • Shorter operating hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • "Smaller assortment means the store is less complicated to run," Loblaw said
    • Limited marketing and no flyers
    • Fewer weekly deliveries, reducing logistic costs
    • Reused fixtures to minimize building costs

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News