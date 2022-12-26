Light snow for Boxing Day in Ottawa

There are no storm warnings or weather advisories today in Ottawa, just a bit of snow and seasonal temperatures.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of -5 C, right around the average for this time of year, and a good chance of flurries through the afternoon.

Expect about 2 cm of snow to fall overnight when the temperature drops to a low of -11 C.

Tuesday’s forecast is cloudy with periods of snow ending near noon. The high is -4 C.

Flurries are in the outlook for Wednesday with a high of 1 C.

Temperatures are forecast to rise well above average heading into the end of the week, with highs around 5 C on Thursday, 9 C on Friday and 7 C on Saturday, days which also could see some rain.

STORM CLEANUP

The city of Ottawa says its significant weather event has been lifted.

"The Roads and Parking Services team is continuing their work to maintain the City’s sidewalks, roads and the winter cycling network, and to restore them to normal conditions," a PSA said Monday.

Some scattered power outages remain active in Hydro One and Hydro Quebec territory around Ottawa Monday after the weekend's powerful winter storm cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people in Ontario and Quebec.

Hydro One's storm centre map is estimating power should be restored by Monday afternoon for the customers still in the dark in the Ottawa Valley.

In Prince Edward County, where roads were impassable for days, Hydro Ottawa expects to have power back on for about 1,200 customers by 11 p.m.

Hydro Quebec is reporting around 4,700 customers without power in the Outaouais region Monday. Restoration is generally estimated at 7 p.m. for most customers.