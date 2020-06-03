OTTAWA -- Lianne Laing is the new executive director of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation.

The former host of CTV Morning Live will be responsible for the leadership, management, and operations of the foundation, and will report to the foundation’s board of directors and the president and CEO of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Laing will lead the foundations’ new campaign to continue building the endowment fund for cardiovascular research and the Canadian Women’s Heart Centre, as well as other fundraising efforts.

“Heart disease is incredibly close to my heart having lost my dad to a heart attack at just 57-years-old. As an Ottawa native, I have always been incredibly proud to see the work of the Institute recognized on the world stage, but most importantly, I have seen its direct impact on the patients and their families here at home,” Laing said in a statement.

“I consider it a great honour and privilege to assume the role of executive director of the Institute’s Foundation at this important juncture in its history.”

Laing succeeds Jim Orban, who was the executive director of the University of Ottawa Heart Institute Foundation for the past nine years.