LGBTQ2S+ advocates raise concerns about Ottawa school trustee candidates

Standing in front of Robert E. Wilson Public School in Ottawa, Shannon Boschy did not mince words.

"Biology exists. We are sexually dimorphic, we are either male or female biologically, but we are teaching in schools that that’s not the case; that we make up gender and that’s extremely damaging," Boschy said.

"The belief that boys can become girls and girls can become boys is not a belief shared by the majority of society," Boschy added.

Boschy, an Ottawa Carleton District School Board Trustee candidate for Zone 6, is one of two candidates being criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates for alleged transphobic remarks on social media.

Was at a busy McDonalds on our way back from holidays.



1/2 dozen women in line for the bathroom. No wait for people with penises.



Made me wonder why any male-bodied people would fight to get in the ladies line? — Shannon Boschy - 🐻OCDSB Candidate 2022 Zone 6 (@ShannonBDouglas) July 31, 2022

The other candidate receiving backlash for her tweets is Chanel Pfahl, an OCDSB Trustee Candidate in Zone 8.

Yeah. Start planning now- for what you will say in 5 years when the kids you encouraged to take puberty blockers, take hormones, and get operated on for the sake of their gender nonconformity wake up and realize it was a mistake. https://t.co/tKWLzMWMSq — Chanel Pfahl for OCDSB trustee 🇨🇦(@ChanLPfa) August 20, 2022

Both candidates frequently speak out against gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers and transition surgery.

"These views are harmful on adults who are transgender. I can’t imagine the impact that will have on OCDSB students who are trans," Christian Wright, the lead coordinator of Rainbow Ottawa said.

Both Pfahl and Boschy tell CTV News Ottawa they do not believe gender identity should be taught in Ottawa schools.

In an emailed statement, Pfahl wrote, "'gender identity' is a pseudoscientific concept which harms kids — especially the gender non conforming kids with some level of gender dysphoria, who are most susceptible to it."

But transgender activists say teaching gender identity and creating safe spaces for students is crucial to their wellbeing.

"Transgender youth need affirmation, they need love, and they need care to be successful; to be happy," they added.

The concerns come as a major American hospital says it is facing online attacks for providing gender-affirming care.

Boston Children's Hospital says it has faced a "large volume" of threats of violence for offering that kind of care.

Boschy has previously tweeted questioning the care the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario provides to children with gender dysphoria.

These are signs the bubble is bursting - Former Director Pediatric Gender Clinic of Sick Children’s Hospital in Toronto with a #CYA statement.



Who’s next? @CHEO ? @AlexMunter time to cover your asses too.



Stop the sterilization of vulnerable children in Canada. https://t.co/0zWnY0Jm3g — Shannon Boschy - 🐻OCDSB Candidate 2022 Zone 6 (@ShannonBDouglas) August 17, 2022

Health experts refute the criticism, saying children with gender dysphoria are at a greater risk for mental health complications, like suicide and depression; adding the care they provide is vital.

"We can make the lives of these kids and the families by giving them the care they need, other people can mind their business. It’s not their kid," Dr. Jason Brophy, an Infectious Diseases Physician at CHEO said.

"We should be talking about these topics in school, it doesn’t make sense to say that we shouldn’t, because the harms that are being talked about aren’t there, but the harms of not talking about it are," Brophy added.