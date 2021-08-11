BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- One eastern Ontario county continues to lead Ontario in COVID-19 vaccination rates, and they've done it by bringing more vaccines into smaller communities.

"It's been an entire community response. That's the best way I can sum it up," said Dr. Paula Stewart, chief medical officer of health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) District Health Unit.

"There's a commitment among our population to be vaccinated because they understand how important it is for them as individuals, their family members and others," Dr. Stewart said.

As of Aug. 7, 89.3 per cent of people 12 and older have had their first shot, with 79.7 per cent of that same age group having both their vaccines.

In youth ages 12 to 17, 76.7 per cent have their first shot while 54.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The lowest first dose rate in the counties is in people aged 18 to 29, at 70.4 per cent.

Dr. Stewart said the game plan over the summer was to get vaccine clinics out to more rural parts of the region.

"People say if you come to us we think we can get more people who have the vaccine so that's making it really easy for people to get vaccine," Dr. Stewart said.

"The response of the municipalities, the healthcare providers, the hospitals, public health, social services, like every single component of our community has been actively involved in this vaccine program," she added.

Dr. Stewart said that along with the four fixed sites set up throughout LGL in Almonte, Smiths Falls, Kemptville and Brockville, 11 additional municipalities have reached out to the health unit for pop-up vaccine clinics.

Smaller towns and villages like Westport, Perth, Cardinal, Prescott and Athens have all had pop-up clinics throughout the spring and summer, and part of the plan is to continue opening pop-up clinics. One was set up in Johnstown on Wednesday at the Giant Tiger Distribution Facility.

Clinic operations manager Jenny Vandermeer says thinking outside the box has provided results.

"I think it's a mix of us being creative in how we are delivering the vaccine, but it's also, we have been working diligently with our community partners, our family health teams, businesses like this today that have been reaching out to us, offering their support and been very helpful in making sure that we are setup and running well," Vandermeer said.

Giant Tiger reached out to the health unit to offer their space for pop-up clinics on Wednesday and Saturday.

"They were willing to open it up to the public as well," Vandermeer said. "We like to come to these smaller communities and be able to offer that option to the public if they are close by."

"That's a really good example of how businesses are now saying, 'Can you help us?' And we we'll help you," added Dr. Stewart.

"That's what we're going to be doing in August is really reaching out to businesses, social services, children and family services," Dr. Stewart said. "We're already doing a lot with them to help bring that vaccine to people."

Brockville Mayor Jason Baker agreed, saying it's all about making vaccine availability convenient for people.

"If you can increase the level of convenience to get vaccinated, you increase the level of people who are actually getting the vaccinations," Baker said along the Brock Trail, adding he's proud of Brockvillians for rolling up their sleeves.

"I think the residents of Brockville have done their job. The more vaccinations, the more freedom and a more return to what we believe is normal," said Baker, adding he's not surprised the area is leading the province in vaccination rates.

"It meets with a bit of our demographic in that we have an older demographic, a little more cautious," he said. "But we also like a challenge and the health unit puts out a challenge to see if we can top the province and we're doing what we can to meet it."

The health unit's goal is to reach the 90 percent fully vaccinated mark by Sept. 7, around the time children return to school.

"I think it's definitely obtainable, we are well on our way," Vandermeer said. "We're very proud of our vaccine rates and we have lots planned for the next month or so to make sure we are accessing people where they are and bringing vaccine where they are needed."

Both Dr. Stewart and Vandermeer also stressed that if people are still hesitant about receiving the vaccine, the health unit is available to answer their concerns.

"I answer questions that come through our webmail, so if you have a question for me I'll respond to it," Dr. Stewart said.

"We have nurses on the phone lines who are answering questions, pharmacies can answer questions, primary care, now is the time to ask your questions and they're lots of places where you can ask them," she added.

"We're also working with lots of our local physicians who are showing up at some of our clinics and offering a couple hours of their time to answer questions that people might have about the vaccine," added Vandermeer.

"It's really going to make a difference and it is making a difference now," Dr. Stewart said. "We've got low levels of infection (and) when we do have infection we are seeing that it's not spreading to people that are fully immunized so it's making a difference. Thank you."