Late night shooting in Ottawa
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 3:04AM EST
Ottawa Police are investigating an evening shooting in Ottawa’s south-east end.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment building on Halifax Drive just before 11 p.m. It happened near Canterbury High School.
There are no reports of injuries. Police continue to hunt for suspects.
The East District Investigation Team has taken over the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.