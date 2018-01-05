

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police are investigating a late night shooting in Little Italy.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls around 10:45 last night about shots fired in the area of Rochester and Willow Streets.

A short time later, a man showed up at the Ottawa Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Several shell casings were found at the scene around Rochester and Willow Streets.

Police say the victim is known to police. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No one is in custody.

This is the second shooting reported by Ottawa Police in 2018.