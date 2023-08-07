Late game field goal spoils Redblacks' comeback against Roughriders

Ottawa Redblacks kick returner Tobias Harris (41) runs the football against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the second half of CFL football action in Regina on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Heywood Yu/THE CANADIAN PRESS) Ottawa Redblacks kick returner Tobias Harris (41) runs the football against Saskatchewan Roughriders during the second half of CFL football action in Regina on Sunday, August 6, 2023. (Heywood Yu/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina