Late game field goal spoils Redblacks' comeback against Roughriders
Brett Lauther capped a wild fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal in the dying seconds to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 26-24 CFL victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday in Regina.
Ottawa overcame a 23-11 deficit, taking a 24-23 lead with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard field goal by Lewis Ward.
Mario Alford returned the ensuing kickoff 37 yards to the Saskatchewan 50-yard line with 56 seconds remaining. The Riders moved into Ottawa territory but were forced to bring on Lauther when their drive stalled on the Ottawa 47-yard line.
Lauther, who entered the game 0-for-3 this season on field goal attempts longer than 50 yards, nailed the kick and the Riders defence held on to secure the victory.
Lauther, who was 4-for-4 on the night, said it was important to not let the moment be overwhelming.
"You go at it like it's the first kick of the game. If you make it bigger than what it is, then it's going to be bigger than what it is," said Lauther. "And for me, I see the hard work that's put in this organization and I owe it to everyone in here to try and come through."
The 32-year-old kicker, in his fifth season with the Riders, admitted the emotions change after making a game-winning kick.
"It's something you always want to do. That's what I live for. I mean, I can't really compare it to anything else. I'm not going to be playing for forever so we're just trying to enjoy it while we can. It's an unimaginable high to be out there in front of everyone and to get a win for the guys. It feels good," said Lauther.
Saskatchewan quarterback Mason Fine was disappointed that the offence couldn't put Lauther in a better position for the kick.
"I wasn't happy. I was upset that we couldn't get Brett closer. Fifty-four yards is no gimme. I know Brett's a great kicker and he's clutch but we've got to do a better job as an offence to get closer," said Fine, who finished 23 of 37 passing for 296 yards and one touchdown.
"We can't rely on a 54-yard field goal but credit Brett and the field goal ops for making it."
Saskatchewan looked to be in control of the game until a couple of disastrous third-down plays enabled the Redblacks to get back into the contest.
Early in the fourth quarter, Riders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala fumbled on a quarterback sneak. Ottawa defensive back Josh Valentine-Carter scooped up the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to reduce the Redblacks' deficit to 23-21.
Then, with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter and the Riders holding on to the two-point lead, they faced a third-and-one from their own 19-yard line. Dolegala came up short on the effort and the Redblacks took over on the turnover.
Ottawa drove to the Saskatchewan one-yard line. Rather than gambling on third down and going for the touchdown, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce decided to kick the field goal. When asked why he selected that option, Dyce provided a direct answer.
"Kick the field goal. Get the points and go up. I had great confidence in the way our defence was playing," said Dyce.
Despite the loss, which dropped the Redblacks to 3-5, Dyce refused to be disillusioned.
"I could not be more proud of this team. They continue to fight every single time they play. We're never out of any game," said Dyce. "We didn't start as fast as we would have liked to, but at the end of the day we were we were up in a critical situation."
The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Riders, who improve to 4-4 with the win. The victory also marked the first win as a starting quarterback for Fine, who took over the reins of the Saskatchewan offence after Trevor Harris suffered a tibial plateau fracture of his right knee on July 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.
Although the Riders earned the victory, Fine was dismayed that the offence wasn't as consistent as he would like.
"I wanted to start fast and I'm more disappointed that we couldn't keep that going, especially in the first half. In the third and fourth quarter, it felt like we could've put a lot more points on the board," said Fine, who connected with Shawn Bane Jr. on a 42-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the third quarter.
"I was frustrated at times, especially when we got down there in the red zone ... I just wish we would've carried that momentum more throughout the whole game."
The Riders sacked Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum six times. Anthony Lanier had three sacks with Micah Johnson, Charbal Dabire and Lake Korte-Moore having one each. For Korte-Moore, it was the rookie's first CFL sack.
Bane led the Riders with six receptions for 88 yards while rookie Jerreth Stearns, playing in his first CFL game, had seven catches for 71 yards. Jamal Morrow gained 47 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored on a five-yard run on Saskatchewan's opening drive of the game.
Crum was 16 of 20 passing for 174 yards. Ward had five field goals for the Redblacks.
UP NEXT
The Roughriders head to Montreal on Friday to play the Alouettes (4-3), while Ottawa travels to Toronto to face the Argonauts (6-1) on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
RAINFALL WARNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands of young scouts to evacuate world jamboree in South Korea as storm Khanun looms
South Korea will evacuate tens of thousands of scouts by bus from a coastal jamboree site as Tropical Storm Khanun looms, officials said Monday.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
'Of course' Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis said definitively that rival Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, an acknowledgement the Florida governor made after years of equivocating answers.
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
A charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania killing three people, state police said.
Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern U.K. as government seeks to cut asylum seeker costs
A small group of asylum seekers has been moved to a housing barge moored in southern England as the U.K. government tries to cut the cost of sheltering people seeking protection in the country, British news media reported Monday.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Long weekend off to a stormy, soggy start in Nova Scotia
The long weekend kicked off with a stormy and soggy start in Nova Scotia, as a line of heavy storms swept through the province.
-
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
Toronto
-
Double stabbing downtown leaves 2 men injured: Toronto police
Two men were rushed to hospital early Monday morning after a stabbing near Moss Park, Toronto police said.
-
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
-
Daughter says her father was 'left for dead' after violent protest at Eritrean festival in Toronto
The daughter of a man seriously injured in a protest during a weekend Eritrean festival says she believes the people responsible for the violence were 'rewarded' after the City of Toronto revoked their permit.
Montreal
-
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
-
Montreal's local news outlets blocked by Meta in Bill C-18 fallout
As social media giant Meta pulls Canadian news content from its platforms, the nation's newsrooms, both big and small, are feeling the burn.
-
Free walk-in HIV/STI screening centre opens in Montreal's Village
La Zone Rose will operate in Montreal's Village as an intervention area hosting free, walk-in HIV/STI screening until Oct. 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
-
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
-
Food bank usage on the rise even in smaller communities
As the price of food continues to rise – so does food bank usage.
London
-
Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
-
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of exciting dances': Folklorama kicks off across Winnipeg
Manitoba's favourite ethno cultural event is back as Folklorama returns in full force, with 40 pavilions showcasing cultures from around the world over the next two weeks.
-
More Liquor Marts shut down as labour dispute continues
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) is shutting down more Liquor Mart locations as its dispute with union workers continues.
-
3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
A charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania killing three people, state police said.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday
The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.
-
Kitchener intersection reopens following building fire
Police have reopened the intersection at Madison Avenue S. and Courtland Avenue E. in Kitchener after a fire.
-
Cyclist killed after collision in Norfolk County
Norfolk OPP attended the scene of a fatal collision involving a motor vehicle and a cyclist on Windham Road 13.
Calgary
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
-
Man in hospital following Monday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning downtown.
-
Surge head for conference final after shutting down Stingers
Stefan Smith scored 21 points and Sean Miller-Moore added 17 and 12 rebounds as Calgary cruised past the Stingers in a battle between the league's best defences.
Saskatoon
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
More Saskatoon homeless encampments recorded in 2023 than all of 2021: report
Saskatoon has already recorded more homeless encampments in the first six months of the year than in the entirety of 2021 – according to a recent report.
-
Man faces 71 charges in connection to break and enters: Saskatoon Police
A Saskatoon man is facing 71 charges after a police investigation into thefts on the east side of the city.
Edmonton
-
'A story of tragedy': Vigil held Sunday for Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Dozens of supporters gathered outside a Beaumont church Sunday at a vigil for 40-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in July.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
-
Ryan Reynolds to receive Order of British Columbia, province announces on B.C. Day
Actor Ryan Reynolds tops the list of 14 notable British Columbians who will receive the province's highest honour this year.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Regina
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Nicolle Fire near Buffalo Pound Lake sees 3 fire departments respond
An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.
-
Regina man faces weapons charges after police find concealed shotgun
A Regina man is facing weapons charges following a police investigation into a suspicious person.