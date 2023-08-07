Late game field goal spoils Redblacks' comeback against Roughriders

REGINA -

Brett Lauther capped a wild fourth quarter with a 54-yard field goal in the dying seconds to give the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 26-24 CFL victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Sunday in Regina.

Ottawa overcame a 23-11 deficit, taking a 24-23 lead with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter on an eight-yard field goal by Lewis Ward.

Mario Alford returned the ensuing kickoff 37 yards to the Saskatchewan 50-yard line with 56 seconds remaining. The Riders moved into Ottawa territory but were forced to bring on Lauther when their drive stalled on the Ottawa 47-yard line.

Lauther, who entered the game 0-for-3 this season on field goal attempts longer than 50 yards, nailed the kick and the Riders defence held on to secure the victory.

Lauther, who was 4-for-4 on the night, said it was important to not let the moment be overwhelming.

"You go at it like it's the first kick of the game. If you make it bigger than what it is, then it's going to be bigger than what it is," said Lauther. "And for me, I see the hard work that's put in this organization and I owe it to everyone in here to try and come through."

The 32-year-old kicker, in his fifth season with the Riders, admitted the emotions change after making a game-winning kick.

"It's something you always want to do. That's what I live for. I mean, I can't really compare it to anything else. I'm not going to be playing for forever so we're just trying to enjoy it while we can. It's an unimaginable high to be out there in front of everyone and to get a win for the guys. It feels good," said Lauther.

Saskatchewan quarterback Mason Fine was disappointed that the offence couldn't put Lauther in a better position for the kick.

"I wasn't happy. I was upset that we couldn't get Brett closer. Fifty-four yards is no gimme. I know Brett's a great kicker and he's clutch but we've got to do a better job as an offence to get closer," said Fine, who finished 23 of 37 passing for 296 yards and one touchdown.

"We can't rely on a 54-yard field goal but credit Brett and the field goal ops for making it."

Saskatchewan looked to be in control of the game until a couple of disastrous third-down plays enabled the Redblacks to get back into the contest.

Early in the fourth quarter, Riders backup quarterback Jake Dolegala fumbled on a quarterback sneak. Ottawa defensive back Josh Valentine-Carter scooped up the loose ball and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to reduce the Redblacks' deficit to 23-21.

Then, with 2:06 left in the fourth quarter and the Riders holding on to the two-point lead, they faced a third-and-one from their own 19-yard line. Dolegala came up short on the effort and the Redblacks took over on the turnover.

Ottawa drove to the Saskatchewan one-yard line. Rather than gambling on third down and going for the touchdown, Ottawa head coach Bob Dyce decided to kick the field goal. When asked why he selected that option, Dyce provided a direct answer.

"Kick the field goal. Get the points and go up. I had great confidence in the way our defence was playing," said Dyce.

Despite the loss, which dropped the Redblacks to 3-5, Dyce refused to be disillusioned.

"I could not be more proud of this team. They continue to fight every single time they play. We're never out of any game," said Dyce. "We didn't start as fast as we would have liked to, but at the end of the day we were we were up in a critical situation."

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Riders, who improve to 4-4 with the win. The victory also marked the first win as a starting quarterback for Fine, who took over the reins of the Saskatchewan offence after Trevor Harris suffered a tibial plateau fracture of his right knee on July 15 against the Calgary Stampeders.

Although the Riders earned the victory, Fine was dismayed that the offence wasn't as consistent as he would like.

"I wanted to start fast and I'm more disappointed that we couldn't keep that going, especially in the first half. In the third and fourth quarter, it felt like we could've put a lot more points on the board," said Fine, who connected with Shawn Bane Jr. on a 42-yard touchdown pass on the opening drive of the third quarter.

"I was frustrated at times, especially when we got down there in the red zone ... I just wish we would've carried that momentum more throughout the whole game."

The Riders sacked Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum six times. Anthony Lanier had three sacks with Micah Johnson, Charbal Dabire and Lake Korte-Moore having one each. For Korte-Moore, it was the rookie's first CFL sack.

Bane led the Riders with six receptions for 88 yards while rookie Jerreth Stearns, playing in his first CFL game, had seven catches for 71 yards. Jamal Morrow gained 47 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored on a five-yard run on Saskatchewan's opening drive of the game.

Crum was 16 of 20 passing for 174 yards. Ward had five field goals for the Redblacks.

UP NEXT

The Roughriders head to Montreal on Friday to play the Alouettes (4-3), while Ottawa travels to Toronto to face the Argonauts (6-1) on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2023.