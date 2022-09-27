Last day of special advance voting in Ottawa election
Today is the last day of special advance voting in the Ottawa municipal election.
If you’ve already decided who you’d like to see as mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee, advance polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can vote at any of the following nine voting places across the City of Ottawa, regardless of your address:
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Blvd.
- St-Laurent Complex, 525 Côté St.
- City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.
- Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Dr.
- Minto Recreation Complex – Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Rd.
- Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.
- Michele Heights Community Centre, 2955 Michèle Dr.
- Richcraft Recreation Complex – Kanata, 4101 Innovation Dr.
- CARDELREC Recreation Complex Goulbourn, 1500 Shea Rd.
There will be two other advance voting days prior to Oct. 24; however, to vote in advance polls on Oct. 7 and 14, you must go to a designated polling station, as opposed to any of the locations above today.
According to Elections Ottawa, 7,968 ballots were cast at special advance polling stations over the weekend.
An eligible elector in Ottawa must be:
- a resident of the City of Ottawa, or an owner or tenant of land in the City, or the spouse of such an owner or tenant;
- a Canadian citizen;
- at least 18 years old; and
- not prohibited from voting by law
