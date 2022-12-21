Last day of Ottawa Christmas Market cancelled due to impending storm

The final day of the Ottawa Christmas Market has been cancelled due to the coming storm.

The market at Lansdowne was supposed to run until Friday night. But with Environment Canada calling for a "major winter storm" starting Thursday evening, the last day has been cancelled.

People looking to do last-minute Christmas shopping from some local vendors can still check out the market on Wednesday until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This Friday's 613flea holiday market, at nearby Aberdeen Pavilion, is also cancelled. It was supposed to run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada is calling for rain, snow, a flash freeze and high winds from Thursday through Saturday. The weather agency is asking people to consider rescheduling their Christmas travel plans.