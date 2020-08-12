OTTAWA -- Fireworks will light up the sky over Gatineau Saturday night, but people are being asked to watch the show from your backyard, porch or balcony.

Organizers of the Casino Lac-Leamy Sound of Light show and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival are teaming up to present "Illumination," billed as the "largest display of summer fireworks in the country."

The 15-minute fireworks show will be launched from a total of eight secret locations across Gatineau at 9 p.m. Saturday. The locations of the launch sites will not be announced to respect health and safety measures imposed by the Quebec Government during the COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers say the show in collaboration with Quebec's Royal Pyrotechnie will be created under the theme "of happiness and hope, integrating a soundtrack specially created for the occasion." The music will be broadcast on 94.9 Rouge FM and on the web.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Saturday. Between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m., three practice fireworks will be launched from the eight sites to allow you to locate the show and find the best possible location to watch.

Organizers say the fireworks will be visible in all five sectors of Gatineau: Aylmer, Hull, Gatineau, Masson-Angers and Buckingham.

The Casino Lac-Leamy Sound of Light Show and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival were both cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The map shows the best viewing spots for the fireworks in each sector.