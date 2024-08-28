Large drugs, weapons bust in Renfrew leads to charges

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two people in connection with a large seizure of drugs and weapons from a car in the Town of Renfrew.

OPP say they stopped a vehicle on O'Brien Road near Highway 17 on Tuesday shortly before noon.

A search of the car resulted in the discovery of suspected crystal meth, meth, cocaine, ecstasy, psilocybin, fentanyl patches, cannabis resin and dried cannabis.

Officers also seized three imitation firearms, pepper spray, a collapsible baton, cash and other items typically associated with drug trafficking.

One person in the vehicle was arrested on outstanding warrants and a second person was also taken into custody, police say.

A 44-year-old of North Algona Wilberforce and a 43-year-old of Cornwall were each charged under the Criminal Code with several offences, including five counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance, possession of a Schedule 3 substance and various other drugs and weapons charges.

The 43-year-old was also charged on six other offences, including operating a vehicle while prohibited, operating a vehicle without insurance, using a plate not authorized for a vehicle and for altering, destroying and removing a vehicle identification number.

Both have been held in custody with bail hearings scheduled before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke, Ont. on Aug. 28.