Lansdowne 2.0 appeal dismissed as Ontario's new housing bill receives Royal Assent

The Glebe Community Association's legal challenge to the City of Ottawa's redevelopment of Lansdowne Park has been halted by the Ontario government new housing legislation designed to cut red tape and build homes faster.

The association confirms its appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal has been dismissed now that the Ontario government's housing bill has received Royal Assent at Queen's Park this week.

Bill 185, the "Cutting Red Tape to Build More Homes Act," includes a number of changes to speed up government processes and build at least 1.5 million homes by 2031, including streamlining the approval process.

"This legislation would, if passed, help reduce unnecessary regulatory burden, delays and costs for utility projects," the Ontario government said when the legislation was tabled in April.

The legislation limits third-party appeals to the Ontario Land Tribunal to challenge municipal zoning and Official Plan amendments. Under the legislation, any appeal scheduled after April 10 with the Ontario Land Tribunal will be dismissed.

The passing of the legislation means the Glebe Community Association's hearing before the Ontario Land Tribunal to challenge council's decision in October will be cancelled.

"This is real affront to democratic rights," Carolyn Mackenzie told CTV News Ottawa in an email on Friday.

The association had a case conference with the Ontario Land Tribunal on April 24 to set the date for the October hearing, but the date was set 14 days after the April 10 deadline under the legislation.

"The GCA supported the Premier’s own Housing Task Force when it recommended suspension of 3rd party appeal rights for affordable housing projects," Mackenzie said. "We are in a serious housing crisis after all. But this appeal related to significant reduction of public park/greenspace in an inner urban area of Ottawa slated for greater intensification, yet already currently underserved by greenspace. Many of the new residents in our neighbourhood will likely be housed in multi-unit buildings and will need access to greenspace. This is extremely short-sighted."

Council approved the $419 million Lansdowne 2.0 plan in December, which includes two new residential towers, a 5,500-seat event centre and a new north-side stands at TD Place.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story through the day