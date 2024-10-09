The Ottawa Hospital's new campus on track to open in 2029

Construction on the new Civic Campus near Dow’s Lake is well underway. The parking garage, which has risen rapidly, will eventually provide around 3,000 parking spaces.

"The other stuff will now start on the other side of the LRT and will be finished in about early 2026," said Joanne Read, executive vice-president of planning and development for The Ottawa Hospital.

The parking garage is only one-third of the planned structure. The focus is now shifting to other critical infrastructure, with a finalized design expected within the next 12 months.

"We're starting the build for the main hospital," said Read. "You're not going to see it similar to the parking garage because a lot of it's going to be our roadways and all the underground utilities."

The new hospital will also feature a cutting-edge trauma centre, complete with a helipad on the roof.

"In the new hospital, you will land on the top of the roof, and you will come directly down with a dedicated elevator right into your trauma suite or into the emergency," Read added.

However, not everyone is entirely convinced by the development. Syed Hasan, a member of a nearby tennis club, expressed concerns about the impact on the courts.

"It will be very difficult to go on the garage. Parking problems. And then if somebody hits hard, the ball is gone. I do not know where it is going," Hasan said.

Plans are in place to potentially relocate the tennis courts to the roof of the parking structure, alongside a park and green spaces. Some residents are still concerned with the scale of the project.

"It’s rather massive, but I guess when there’s a park on the roof, it shouldn’t be too bad," said Stewart Yemen, an Ottawa resident.

Cameron Jeffrey, another local resident, acknowledged that the project comes with trade-offs but said it is necessary for the community.

"You have to make a decision, and everything is a bit of a trade-off. Some people will be happy, others will not. But it’s something that the community definitely needs," Jeffrey said.

As for the current Civic Hospital, it will continue to be used for health care. “We’re looking at a transitional care unit, our rehab centre, and the Heart Institute will remain until it moves at a later date to the new campus," said Read.