Lanark OPP looking to locate missing 67-year-old woman

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking to locate a 67-year-old woman who went missing in Lanark County on May 30.

Jacqueline was last seen in Perth.

She is described as five-foot-six, medium build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Ref# E240703790.