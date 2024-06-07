OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Lanark OPP looking to locate missing 67-year-old woman

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking to locate a 67-year-old woman who went missing in Lanark County on May 30. (Ontario Provincial Police/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking to locate a 67-year-old woman who went missing in Lanark County on May 30. (Ontario Provincial Police/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is looking to locate a 67-year-old woman who went missing in Lanark County on May 30.

    Jacqueline was last seen in Perth.

    She is described as five-foot-six, medium build, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Ref# E240703790.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada

    The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in May, the jobless rate ticked up to 6.2 per cent, and the growth rate of wages accelerated to a four-month high, data showed on Friday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News