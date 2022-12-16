Lanark County declares intimate partner violence an epidemic

Lanark County has declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.

The Lanark County Council passed the resolution Wednesday evening, becoming the first rural county to declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

"We can't undertake the fact that Lanark County is the first to make a move on (intimate partner violence) in Ontario," Lanark County Interval House executive director Erin Lee said. "We should be incredibly proud of our community for making this happen and, of course, of our Council for listening and taking steps toward change. The county is already doing the work."

The inquest into the deaths of three women in the Ottawa Valley recommended Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

Lanark County's Internal House says it hopes communities across Ontario will implement the recommendation.

"The best show of support for the victims of violence is for this declaration to be made," Lee said. "Fifty-two women in 52 weeks were taken by femicide in Ontario. This is, frankly, overdue."

The inquest into the 2015 deaths of Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam made 86 recommendations.

Lanark County includes Carleton Place, Lanark, Mississippi Mills, Perth, and Smiths Falls.