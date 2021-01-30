KINGSTON -- A cold weather health warning didn't stop residents in Kingston from getting outside and enjoying the snow and the sunshine on Saturday.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Health Unit issued the cold weather health warning for the Kingston-region, warning the cold weather brings an increased risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

Environment Canada tells CTV News Ottawa it felt like minus 25 with the wind chill Saturday morning, and temperatures are expected to drop again Saturday night.

However, that was not enough to stop those like Johnathan Pilon, who took to Springer Market Square Rink in downtown Kingston.

He says with the sun shining, it was the perfect opportunity to head out with his one-year-old son Gordon, for one of his first skates.

"We’re just trying to make the most of it and enjoy being a family,” Pilon tells CTV News Ottawa.

For those out on the ice, the cold weather just means they need to be prepared.

"I have a hat. I have a jacket,” says 10-year-old Ankit Kandel. "And my mask to make my nose warm!"

With Environment Canada’s forecast calling for wind chill temperatures below -30°C tonight through Saturday night, KFL&A Public Health is issuing a Cold Weather Health Warning for the KFL&A region. https://t.co/vZLSMS68D8 pic.twitter.com/5Lh6SU1wyt — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) January 29, 2021

Public Health says the cold temperatures bring an increased risk of frostbite.

It was that warning that inspired Marta McDonald with the Thousand Islands Playhouse to set up their free coat program through the weekend.

"On a really, really cold Ontario day, you need a warm coat," says McDonald. "So we just wanted to offer a coat, to whoever we could, to whoever needed it."

More than 100 donated coats are available for those in need, no questions asked.

"Every, every age, every size," she says. "We’re putting them out every day on a few racks until their gone!"

With the stay-at-home order still in place across the province, outdoor, physically-distanced activities are one of the only things residents can do.

That had Katherine Lee taking advantage of the sunshine.

"I really like the water, so it’s just been nice to get out, get some fresh air, and not be cooped up in my bedroom," she laughs.

While the blistering cold will continue overnight in the region, Environment Canada says it is expected to ease on Sunday.