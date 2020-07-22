KINGSTON -- Kingston Police are treating vandalism to flags at the Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre at Queen's University as a hate-motivated crime.

Police say five flags at the centre on Barrie Street in Kingston were "purposely cut between June 29 and 30."

In a statement, Kingston Police Det. Adam Slate said, "This occurred on Barrie Street directly across from City Park and its sports field, and is often used by many and varied members of the Kingston community."

"If you have any knowledge and want to assist us in solving what we believe to be a crime based on racism and hate towards sexual orientation and gender identity then please don't hesitate to contact us."

Kingston Police say investigators decided to release the photos following consultation and input from Four Directions, Queen's University and Campus Security and Emergency Services.

"We felt that while this is a sensitive manner in showing these photographs, we wanted the Kingston population to know there is little to no doubt this mischief was deliberately conducted and a symbolic affront to the Indigenous nations and LGBTQ2S+ communities whose flags were desecrated," said Sgt. Steve Koopman.

"Additionally, we hope this will appeal to the conscience of some people and spur them to come forward or provide information."

The Four Directions Indigenous Student Centre has replaced the flags and conducted a ceremony where they were hung inside the centre. Kingston Police say there are "more permanent plans to securely install them on top of the buildings."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660, ext. 6366.