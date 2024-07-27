Kingston Police investigating homicide, area residents voicing safety concerns: There's a bit of a darker side'

Police in Kingston, Ont. are asking the public for help in investigating a homicide that happened Friday evening in the Kingscourt neighbourhood.

Police say they received a call at around 8:15 p.m. to the area of Leroy Grant Drive and MacDonnell Street, reporting someone has been injured by another person.

Officers found a 33-year-old victim with serious injuries when they arrived on the scene. They provided life-saving measures, but the victim later died in hospital.

Police say there is no risk to public safety.

Residents in the area told CTV News Ottawa's Jack Richardson they don't feel as safe as before.

"There is a homicide on MacDonell Street. I never thought I'd see the day," said Tim Rose who's been living on MacDonell Street for 41 years.

Cody Yeo, area resident adds that he saw "some caution tape around the house and only one police cruiser. And it looks like the cruiser is still there."

“It's a weird mixed neighborhood. It's about 90 per cent awesome families," YEO said. "Like most places, there's a bit of a darker side.”

Anyone who may have security/doorbell camera footage in the Leroy Grant Drive to Alfred Street and First Avenue to Concession Street area of the Kingscourt neighborhood is asked to call police at 613-549-4660 ext.