Kingston, Ont. woman riding electric bicycle dies after collision

Kingston police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred over the weekend.

Police say a 47-year-old woman riding an electric bicycle was struck by the driver of a pickup truck at the corner of Bath and Armstrong roads at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

The woman was crossing Bath toward Armstrong when she was hit by the pickup truck turning from Armstrong onto Bath.

A bystander gave the woman first aid at the scene until paramedics arrived. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

Police did not identify the victim in a news release Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police say no charges have been laid at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information, dash-cam footage or security camera footage of the incident to contact Sgt. Steve Koopman at skoopman@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.