Kingston, Ont. school board renames Sir John A. Macdonald School as Ecole Maple

Sir John A. Macdonald Public School in Kingston, Ont. will now be known as École Maple Elementary School.

The Limestone District School Board voted to rename the school Maple after receiving a list of four possible names for the school. The other proposals were Butternut Creek, Forestview and Mapleview.

The board says the names were selected from a variety of suggestions provided through community consultation.

Last June, trustees voted unanimously to rename Sir John A. Macdonald Elementary School and launched public consultations on a new name. The school was known as École Kingston East Elementary School during this school year.

The decision to rename Sir John A. Macdonald school was made the same day Kingston council voted to remove the statue of Canada's first prime minister out of City Park.

"The Board of Trustees acknowledges the ongoing pain and harm related to the use of that name within our school communities but particularly with Indigenous members," Board Chair Suzanne Ruttan said. "A new name, I believe, is one step on the journey to truth and reconciliation.”

The school board says the exterior signage, web and social media accounts with the new name will be updated by September. The Majors athletic crest and school colours of red and black will remain the same.

Kingston has close ties with Macdonald and considers the city his adopted hometown.