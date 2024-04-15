Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards drafted into WNBA

Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards is officially a professional basketball player.

After four years at the University of Connecticut, Edwards was selected sixth overall by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA draft Monday night.

"Bring all the Canadians to Washington, let's go!" said Edwards, speaking to ESPN after being selected.

Edwards, 21, helped UConn to the NCAA women's Final Four earlier this month. The 6-foot-3 forward finished out her senior season with career highs of 17.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

"It's amazing, it's a dream come true and to actually walk your dream, it means a lot," she said.

She declared for the WNBA draft in March. She had one more year of college eligibility but said she was ready to move on to the next step of her career.

"Let's have one last dance," Edwards said on social media. "In addition to one last dance, I will be officially declaring for the 2024 Draft. I'm prepared, but more importantly I'm ready for the next chapter. Canadian Mamba out."

Edwards was also a member of the 2020 Canadian National Team at the Tokyo Games and she's expected to join Team Canada in Paris this summer.

"Mad love from Canada," she said. "I'm just really grateful to make an impact here in the States and to open the door to all of the little girls who wish they could be in my position and will be in my position in the future."

Edwards's selection marks the second consecutive year that a Canadian had her name called in the first round of the WNBA draft. Laeticia Amihere, of Mississauga, was selected by the Atlanta Dream eighth overall in last year's draft.

--With files from The Associated Press and CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.