Kingston, Ont. police lift nuisance party declaration in University District amid homecoming celebrations

Kingston police have lifted a nuisance party in the city's University District after large crowds gathered for Queen's University homecoming celebrations.

The original declaration was made around 1 p.m. Saturday, but police said at around 4:25 p.m. that the declaration had lifted.

Kingston Police have lifted the nuisance party declaration that was announced earlier this afternoon on Aberdeen St between Johnson St and Earl St. pic.twitter.com/yxmAObXw0m — Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) October 21, 2023

Under the University District Safety Initiative, police have the power to declare "nuisance parties" and order crowds to disperse. People who do not heed calls to leave face fines. Under Kingston bylaws, anyone hosting or sponsoring a party that is deemed a nuisance can be fined $2,000. Loud music can net partiers a $200 fine, while excessive yelling, screaming or shouting could land someone a $100 fine. Failing to comply with an emergency order to leave an area—often used by police to disperse nuisance parties—comes with a $2,000 fine. Court dates are also possible.

Queen's homecoming draws thousands of students and alumni to the city every October for a Queen's University Gaels football game, but it also leads rowdy parties, fines, arrests, and some criminal charges. The city's University District Safety Initiative is in effect until Nov. 1.

The Gaels won their match against the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees 12-8 on Saturday. Ontario University Athletics says 8,614 people were in attendance at Richardson Stadium.

Over the course of the afternoon, police warned partygoers not to get onto rooftops, with the city of Kingston saying any party with revelers on rooftops will be automatically declared a nuisance party, and attendees could be subject to $500 fines.

So far this weekend, three party organizers are each facing $2,000 fines.

Last year, bylaw officers handed out more than $44,000 worth of fines during homecoming weekend. Police arrested eight people and laid three criminal charges for impaired driving and weapon possession.

Homecoming a century-old tradition

Homecoming marks more than just rowdy parties. It's a century-old tradition that brings generations of the Queen's University community together.

More than 3,000 alumni made the trip back to the Limestone City this weekend to celebrate and reconnect.

"A lot of my classmates we have not seen for 50 years, and we are here for our 50th anniversary. It’s wonderful to reestablish old friendships," said Pete Macewen, class of '73.

The university opened its doors not just to students and alumni. There were more than 80 events taking place, including many for residents of Kingston.

"It is a celebration of all things that alumni and the Kingston community have in common through Queen's and our connections to one another," said Queen's vice-principal of advancement Karen Bertrand. "We have a number of events for the community to participate in, including the fall harvest gathering, which is a celebration of local vendors."

It's also a time to give back. Students and alumni raised money for charity at the second annual Tricolour Classic basketball game.

"This year alone, we raised $185,000 for SickKids Toronto childhood cancer research," said Hunter MacKinnon, class of 2023.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Shaun Vardon.