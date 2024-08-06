Kingston, Ont. police arrest 19-year-old in connection with weekend homicide

Police in Kingston, Ont. say a 19-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide over the long weekend.

Patrol officers responded to an apartment building in the area of Cassidy and Montreal streets at around 2:26 a.m. Sunday on reports of an assault.

The victim, identified as Jordan Greene, 34, had been stabbed and died in hospital.

Police initially sought to identify two people in connection with the incident, but said Tuesday morning those two people had been identified.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kingston police said Keenan Gould, 19, had been arrested on Monday and is charged with second-degree murder. Gould was held at the Kingston Police headquarters, attended a bail hearing, and was subsequently remanded into custody.

"The victim and the accused who were attending a gathering at a mutual acquaintance’s apartment were not known to each other. This incident is also unrelated to the homicide which occurred last month," Kingston police said in a news release.

The Major Crime unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police.