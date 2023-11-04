Kingston, Ont. man charged in connection with suspicious fires in Napanee, Ont.

OTTAWA
    Ontario Provincial Police say a Kingston man is facing charges in connection with suspicious fires reported in the Napanee area in October.

    The fires were reported on Oct. 23, on York Street in Greater Napanee and at a home in Stone Mills Township.

    No one was injured in either fire, but the fire in Greater Napanee destroyed the Lennox Agricultural Memorial Community Centre.

    OPP said a suspect was arrested Friday in Kingston.

    Jay Nelson Bradley, 49, is charged with two counts of arson with disregard for human life, one count of criminal harassment and one count of possession of incendiary materials.

    Bradley has been held for a bail hearing and will be scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee at a later date, police said.

    OPP are also investigating a third suspicious fire in the same area, but it remains unknown whether it's related to the others. Police responded to a garage fire in Stone Mills Township on Oct. 25, just two days after the previous fire in Stone Mills. No injuries were reported. 

