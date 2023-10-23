Dual fires in Napanee considered suspicious: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating two overnight fires in Greater Napanee which are being considered suspicious.

Firefighters and police responded to a call at 2:30 a.m. of a fire at the old arena of the Napanee and District Curling Club on York Street. No one was injured in the fire but the building was heavily damaged.

Police have closed York Street north of Bridge and Thomas Streets west of Simcoe while the fire is being extinguished.

Residents in the area were notified and recommended to leave as a precaution.

A Facebook post by the Napanee and District Curling Club confirmed the club is still standing but the old arena has burned down.

"We have no power and hopefully will be able to get in later this morning to investigate further. We will send updates as available," the Facebook post read.

"We would like to thank the amazing and quick response of our town's fire and service men and women. Be safe everyone."

Also in the early morning hours, OPP and the Stone Mills Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence in Stone Mills Township. No one was injured in the fire.

An investigation into the fires is ongoing with fire and police.

Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area of the agricultural building and who may have home surveillance cameras or Dash camera video to upload a copy of their footage taken between 1:30 and 3:00 a.m. this morning.

Footage can be uploaded at an online portal.