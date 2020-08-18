KINGSTON, ONT. -- The Kingston Frontenacs have announced their current head coach Paul McFarland will become the team's new general manager.

McFarland, who was named the team's head coach in May, replaces Darren Keily, after the team said they would not be renewing his contract that expired on Aug. 12.

McFarland, 35, has spent the past three seasons as an NHL coach with the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs and becomes the ninth general manager in the club's history.

Team president Doug Springer said in a news release announcing the decision that McFarland was the clear favourite.

"Although the general manager position was not discussed prior, once Paul arrived back in Kingston we began discussing what his vision was for the team," he said.

"His expectations for our hockey club were impressive to say the least. He checked all the boxes we were looking for in our next leader."

McFarland said in a statement that he's grateful for the opportunity from the team and is excited to hit the ground running.

"This is something I will not take lightly and I am really excited to start working with our staff and players."

The Ontario Hockey League will return on Dec. 1 after play last season was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is expected to have a 64-game regular season and a 16-team playoff format.