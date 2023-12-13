Kingston arena could be renamed Slush Puppie Place

OTTAWA
    Kingston's major events centre and hockey arena will be renamed from Leon's Centre to the Slush Puppie Place in a proposal from the city and the Kingston Frontenacs.

    A proposed 15-year, 135,000 per year agreement by the slush beverage company to the Frontenacs along with the new name will be considered for approval by city council at next Tuesday's meeting.

    "The naming provides unprecedented exposure and brand recognition in one of Canada's most vibrant facilities and is supported through partnerships amongst the Kingston Frontenacs, Slush Puppie Canada and the City of Kingston," the city said in a news release on Wednesday.

    If approved, it would represent the second venue with the same name in Canada and first in Ontario.

    The Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, Que., home of the Gatineau Olympiques, was inaugurated in August 2021.

    “For nearly 50 years, Slush Puppie has been part of Canada's hockey heritage. This partnership highlights the long-standing love story between Slush Puppie and sports fans and participants from coast to coast to coast," said president of Slush Puppie Canada Jean-Rock Beaudoin in the statement.

    "It is an honour for Slush Puppie Canada to partner with the City of Kingston, a community rich in history.”

    The venue, with a seating capacity of 5,000 for sporting events and 6,700 for concerts, serves as the home of the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and annually hosts events and concerts.

    "The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to work alongside the Slush Puppie team as the new naming rights partner at our home arena,” said Nicole Kemp, general manager of business operations for the Kingston Frontenacs.

    “We believe that Slush Puppie will be a great partner for many years to come."

    Founded in 1970 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Slush Puppie is well-known for its frozen beverage treats including Thelma's Lemonade and its iced cappuccino.

    If the terms of the agreement are approved by council on Dec. 19, Slush Puppie Place will become the arena's new name in early 2024.

