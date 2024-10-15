Kemptville, Ont. school closed for fifth time in October following threat

St. Michael Catholic High School in Kemptville, Ont. is closed for a fifth time in the last two weeks, as police investigate a threat of violence towards the secondary school.

Ontario Provincial Police say there was "another anonymous threat of violence" directed towards the school on Tuesday.

"We cannot speculate on any connection to earlier threats, the OPP said on X.

"We completely understand that these incidents weigh heavily on students, parents, school staff, and everyone in the community. The OPP is continuing to investigate these incidents and is committed to locating those responsible and holding them accountable."

In a letter to parents and guardians Tuesday morning, the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario said it was notified at 3 a.m. of a "anonymous threat directed to St. Michael Catholic High School."

The board says after consultation with police, the school is closed and all transportation has been cancelled.

St. Michael Catholic High School reopened to students last Wednesday.

The Catholic high school was closed Oct. 3, 4, 7 and 8 following anonymous threats directed towards the school. The board said the school was closed on Oct. 7 and 8 because, "a full evaluation of threats to St. Michael CHS has not been completed in order to accurately assess the risk to public safety."

All schools in Kemptville were closed on Oct. 3 due to the alleged threat targeting St. Michael Catholic High School.