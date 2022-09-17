Kayakers, canoeists enjoy second annual Paddle Poker Run near Mallorytown, Ont.

It was a chance to get out and active on the St. Lawrence River Saturday, as the second annual Paddle Poker Run took place at Brown's Bay Park near Mallorytown.

"I love to get out on the water, so any excuse to kayak and make it a fun event," said Briana Bradley from Athens. "It's a great little thing that the township hosts, so I'm probably going to do it every year."

As one of the few socially distanced events that happened in 2021 during the pandemic, organizers said paddlers were looking forward to this year’s event.

"We had just over 80 paddlers last year and everyone was just really happy to see each other. It was a great event so we knew we had to do it again," said Poker Run Committee member Leslie MacPherson.

"We've got just over 50 paddlers registered right now and we have a few more coming in as we speak," she added, noting the number is down from 2021, as more events are happening again in the region.

While Brown's Bay Park is under construction and closed for the season, the St. Lawrence Parks Commission allowed the committee to use the eastern part of the site for the event.

There were two routes to choose from, a 5-kilometre paddle or 10-kilometre paddle.

"Along the route, they get to stop at different docks, pick up a card, and if they come back with a really nice poker hand or even a mediocre poker hand, they have a chance to win a prize," MacPherson said.

Nicole Hodges and Kari Marceau said it was their fourth paddle poker run in the area this year, adding they enjoy the relaxation on the water and the poker game adds a fun, extra element.

"You never know what card you're going to get," said Marceau. "I started with a 5 but that could be the winning 5, who knows!"

"It's for everybody, it's an inclusive sport for sure," added Hodges.

Both women took up kayaking as a pandemic hobby and they have fallen in love with the sport.

"(We) wanted to get one more in before the season is over," Hodges added.

While paddle boarders are welcome, other types of equipment do better on the water.

Kayakers on the St. Lawrence. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

"Some days the river isn't the best for stand up paddle boarding so we really wanted to encourage people to use kayaks and canoes, something that could handle a little bit of wave action if we get some," said MacPherson.

Front of Yonge Mayor Roger Haley expects the event to grow larger in the coming years as the traditions catches on.

"It's a good turnout and as we continue, we'll grow. The committee that we have is great, they put a lot of hours, a lot of time and effort into this. We were here last night setting up," Haley said.

"Last year we started a little bit later and it got a little choppy and some of the folks, especially the beginners, aren't as accustomed to the river, so we started an hour earlier and today it cooperated with us."

Organizers say it’s not a race to the finish line; it's just about having a good time.

"You can take your time, you can paddle leisurely, have a conversation with someone beside you; we really don’t care who's coming over the finish line first," said MacPherson.

"This event really helps to show the community and those from further away that this area is an amazing place to play, live and even to work."

Bradley completed her 10-kilometre paddle to Mallorytown Landing and back in around two hours.

"A little tired," she noted. "Once I could see the pylons, I started trying to book it as fast as I could!"

And while her poker hand wasn't the greatest, with a king high, she still enjoyed the day.

"That's okay, I just hope the township continues to do this every year and I'll likely be participating every year," she said, smiling.