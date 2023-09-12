Kawartha Dairy: Rich ice cream that's also rich in history

September is always an oddly nostalgic month, isn’t it? Back-to-school season feels like the start of a new year, we get the benefit of having warm, sunny days to enjoy outside, mixed with sweater-weather evenings to explore your town or spend cozied up at home.

Another wonderful part of that nostalgia is the simple pleasures that have been around for what seems like forever. Making day trips to charming nearby towns or farms as we prepare to embrace autumn. And of course, sweet, sweet ice cream. It's a key part of family memories both new and old, and Kawartha Dairy is the champion of creating incredible locally-produced ice cream and creating great family memories.

Jack and Ila Crowe. (Kawartha Dairy)

Some things change, but great things stay the same

Kawartha Dairy has served Ontarians for over 85 years, and since day one, they’ve been 100% Canadian-owned. To this day, they’re still operated by the Crowe family, who started it all back in 1937. They’ve grown a lot over the years, but they’re still made in the cottage country village of Bobcaygeon, Ontario, where they were founded, and the only thing as rich as their history is their ice cream itself.

Through those years, they’ve been completely dedicated to (literally) bringing the highest-quality dairy and premium ice cream to Ontarians. In the early days, they used horses and boats to deliver milk to homes and cottages, and in the 1950s, Jack Crowe headed back to school to learn the craft of ice cream, setting the business on a new path. Maybe that’s why ice cream feels so perfectly comforting during this back-to-school season?

Quality is always in season

One thing that has kept the quality and richness of Kawartha Dairy’s ice cream so consistent is their commitment to using milk from local and provincial farms. To help create their 47 unique, premium ice cream flavours, they have fresh milk and cream delivered daily. So whether you want classics like mint chip or tiger tail, modern favourites like moose tracks or chocolate chip cookie dough, or seasonal specialities like pumpkin pie or candy cane, Kawartha Dairy has a freshly-made treat to satisfy every craving - and if you’re looking for sorbets, sherbets, lactose free, and reduced-sugar options, they have those covered as well.

Jack Crowe stands in front of the Kawartha Dairy tanker. (Kawartha Dairy)

Since opening, the company has grown to open 10 retail stores across Ontario, including shops in Orillia, Bancroft, Huntsville, Newmarket, and Uxbridge, along with stocking their ice creams in countless independent ice cream parlours, grocery stores and supermarkets. By ensuring people always have access to their favourite flavours, Kawartha Dairy has cemented their legacy in the minds, hearts, and taste buds of Ontarians.

So as we get ready to wave goodbye to summer and open our arms to autumn, it’s important to take stock of the small things that can make such a big impact with loving memories among friends and loved ones. Treat yourself and somebody special to Kawartha Dairy ice cream.