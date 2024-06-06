Kanata store suspect sought by police after allegedly stealing cash box

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for hep identifying a suspect who allegedly stole a box of cash from a business in Kanata last month.

It happened on May 10 in the 1100 block of Terry Fox Drive.

Police say at around 2:15 P.M., the suspect allegedly entered the store through a back door leading to the back office.

When the suspect tried to open the business’ safe and wasn’t successful, he waited for staff to get distracted by customers then stole the cash box that was located behind the counter before running away, police say. Police did not give information about the amount of cash that was inside the box.

He is described as being white, in his late 40’s to early 50’s and having an average build with short salt and pepper hair. He had black sunglasses on the top of his head and was wearing a black sweatshirt with grey sleeves and “Nike Air” written down the back and Nike logo on the front top left side, black jeans and black shoes, at the time the incident happened.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2235, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.