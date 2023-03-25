Kanata movie theatre evacuated due to 'chemical like' odour

Landmark Cinema in Kanata has been evacuated after a chemical like odour was detected.

Ottawa fire says its HazMat team responded to a call about an odour at the movie theatre on Kanata Avenue Saturday afternoon.

"Strong 'chemical like' odour coming from one of the theatres," Ottawa fire said on Twitter.

"Building has been evacuated."

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will update the story as it becomes available.