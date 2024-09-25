Kanata High School students reflect on residential school system ahead of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Holy Trinity High School in Kanata has been learning about the importance of Orange Shirt Day, and the impact the Canadian residential school system has had on Indigenous communities.

"I always to tell the kids -- look, you know what, my generation wrecked it, it's up to you to fix it," says Indigenous studies teacher Michael Szombathy. "It's really difficult to actually teach residential schools in a high school because it's a very difficult subject. Every teacher is going to do it a little bit differently for their own students because they know their students. I find it doing it to be actually very emotionally troubling."

Students from grades 7 to 12 have been taking a "reconciliation walk" to honour residential school survivors and the children who never returned home.

"I feel sad knowing that as a country we did this (and) as a race we did this," says student Aiden Mackie, "We need to remember what we did because history will repeat itself otherwise."

As the students walk along a path outside the school, they stop to learn powerful lessons at checkpoints along the route. Each stop includes stories of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples, intended to be shared beyond in the classroom.

"I think it's a really heavy topic to learn in school, but it's very necessary," says student Lara Monte. "(The teachers) teach us these things. They encourage us to tell our parents and the older generation that aren't used to this kind of thing, that we -- the next generation are the ones who have to make it known."

Principal Cori Pinault says the Reconciliation Week events have has a positive impact on the students.

"As much as teenagers lead busy lives, they really do appreciate moments of quiet, moments to reflect. This is an age group that has a lot to say. This is an age group that has a lot of opinions, and they do appreciate time to reflect," Pinault said.

Schools across the country will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.