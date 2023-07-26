Kanata-Carleton MP Sudds appointed to federal cabinet

Jenna Sudds will be Ottawa's representative in the federal Liberal cabinet.

The rookie MP for Kanata-Carleton was appointed the new minister of families, children and social development by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sudds replaced Karina Gould as the minister.

Sudds was elected MP in the September 2021 election.

Ottawa-Vanier MP Mona Fortier was dropped from cabinet in the cabinet shuffle. Fortier had served as President of the Treasury Board.

Anita Anand is the new Treasury Board President.

Pascale St-Onge is the new minister of Canadian Heritage.

Treasury Board

Anita Anand becomes the new president of the Treasury Board at a time the federal government looks to tighten spending in the federal public service and reduce its office footprint.

The 2023-24 budget proposed an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all department and agencies. The three per cent spending cut will be phased in by 2026-27, the government said, adding the plan will save $7 billion over four years.

The government did say the spending cuts would not include layoffs or staff reductions in the public service.

In May, the government also signalled it is planning to offload up to half of its office buildings across Canada, citing the rise in remote and hybrid work. Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement (PSPC) Paul Thompson told a parliamentary committee there is an opportunity for a "fairly significant reduction" in the coming years in office space.