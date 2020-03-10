It's a very soggy Tuesday in the capital and the temperature remains at 2C this morning. Ottawa will have periods of rain, a risk of freezing rain until the temperature rises to 7C. East and south-east of Ottawa, there is a freezing rain warning for Maxville - Alexandria and Prescott - Russell. Portions of that region will see a few hours of freezing rain, then rain as the termperature rises. Monday's freezing rain warning for Cornwall and Lancaster has now ended.

That burst of warmer weather we've experienced will end later on Tuesday when clouds clear and the overnight low drops to a more seasonal, -9C. On Wednesday we'll reach a high of 1C and see a chance of flurries. It warms up a bit on Thursday to 5C.

Don't forget that umbrella today!