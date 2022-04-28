Judge dismisses Ontario MPP Randy Hillier's bail review request

An Ontario judge has dismissed Ontario MPP Randy Hillier's request to have the terms of his bail conditions revised.

Randy Hillier, an Independent member of Ontario's legislature, was in court Thursday to seek to lift certain bail conditions, such as being banned from posting on social media about anti-vaccine sentiments, mask mandates or the "Freedom Convoy," and that he not visit the downtown core of Ottawa.

Hillier's lawyer said the bail conditions should be lifted because they are overly restrictive, and that there is a weak connection between the convoy's actions and an opposition to mask and vaccine mandates.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Hugh McLean said Hillier and his lawyers had agreed to the conditions and "acknowledged (their) need" when they were originally set.

Hillier received intense criticism for supporting and attending the Ottawa occupation by anti-vaccine mandate protesters.

The Independent MPP has been a vocal anti-lockdown advocate during the pandemic. He has been accused of anti-COVID-19 rhetoric and encouraging and supporting demonstrators of the convoy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.

