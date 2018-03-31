

Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Innes Ward Councillor Jody Mitic has announced he will not seek re-election in this fall's municipal election.

Mitic made the announcement at an Easter breakfast event Saturday morning, saying he needs more time for himself and his family.

In December, Mitic spoke with CFRA's Evan Solomon about his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse after being told his body could no longer handle wearing prosthetic legs. Mitic lost his legs to an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan more than 10 years ago.

He tells CFRA's The Newsfeed with Kristy Cameron this was a difficult decision.

"My new life has really come into focus," he says. "I just realized I need to take a step back and really concentrate and figure out exactly what it means to be Jody Mitic with no legs."

He says is pleased with his accomplishments in office, including the expansion of the Blackburn Hamlet Arena and the creation of the Innes Ward Community Council.

Mitic says he will endorse a candidate ahead of the fall election.