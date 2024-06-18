Jelly Roll and Shaboozey to perform the extra night at Ottawa Bluesfest

Jelly Roll is coming to Ottawa Bluesfest.

Organizers announced the American singer, rapper and songwriter will perform on the extra night being added to the lineup on July 9.

Jelly Roll will be joined by Shaboozey for the show.

This will be Jelly Roll's first trip to Canada.

"When the opportunity to bring in Jelly Roll surfaced, we jumped on it," Ottawa Bluesfest executive and artistic director Mark Monahan said in a statement. “He has an amazing story, and he’s a great performer."

Ottawa Bluesfest added one more day to its lineup to accommodate the performer. Bluesfest will kick off on July 4, with shows July 4 to 7 and July 9 to 14 on the grounds of the Canadian War Museum at LeBreton Flats.

Headliners for Bluesfest include Nickelback, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Maroon 5, 50 Cent, Mötley Crüe, Mother Mother, Zac Brown Band, Tyler Childers, and Nas.

The festival recently announced it was adding British DJ James Kennedy, Canadian singer-songwriter William Prince and rock group Down with Webster to the lineup.

The full festival lineup can be found here.

Tickets to see Jelly Roll and Shaboozey will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. The fully festival pass will automatically include the July 9 show.