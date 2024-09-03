OTTAWA
    Jackie Perez is CTV News Ottawa's new Community and Weather Anchor. Sept. 3, 2024.
    CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez is heading into the community.

    As CTV News Ottawa's new Community and Weather Anchor, Jackie will be out on location for CTV News at Five and CTV News at Six, starting tonight. You can see Jackie tonight at the Hornets' Nest.

    Jackie will be out across the national capital region every Monday to Friday, at community and sporting events and galas and checking out hot spots.

    Jackie joined CTV News Ottawa in 2021 as a multi-skilled journalist, after previously working in Calgary and Regina. She is passionate about delivering local, breaking news and being part of events that matter most to the community.

